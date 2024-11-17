Week 13 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions Published 1:38 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024

On the Week 13 FBS slate, we have the over/under for the Ole Miss vs. Florida matchup as the best bet on the card. Keep reading for more tips on point spreads and totals, including parlay opportunities.

See computer predictions and insights for that game and more below.

College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets

Pick: Ole Miss -7 vs. Florida

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Florida Gators

Ole Miss Rebels at Florida Gators Projected Winner & Margin: Ole Miss by 11 points

Ole Miss by 11 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets

