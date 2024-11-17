Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 17?
Published 12:22 am Sunday, November 17, 2024
On Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Filip Forsberg going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Canucks?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Forsberg stats and insights
- Forsberg has scored in seven of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and three assists.
- Forsberg averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.3%.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 48 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 27.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:49
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|2
|2
|0
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:00
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|20:07
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.