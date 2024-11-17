Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 17? Published 12:22 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

On Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Filip Forsberg going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in seven of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and three assists.

Forsberg averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.3%.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 48 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Canucks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 27.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:49 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 2 0 18:33 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 16:33 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:00 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 1 1 0 20:07 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.