Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 17? Published 12:22 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

Can we anticipate Gustav Nyquist finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Canucks?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in five of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He has a 25% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 48 goals in total (3.2 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 27.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 1 0 16:03 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:53 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 19:21 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.