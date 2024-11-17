Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 17?
Published 12:22 am Sunday, November 17, 2024
Should you wager on Jonathan Marchessault to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated two goals and four assists.
- He has a 5.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 48 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 27.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|2
|1
|1
|17:46
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:39
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|17:34
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
