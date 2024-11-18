Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, November 19
Published 11:24 pm Monday, November 18, 2024
The college basketball schedule on Tuesday is sure to please. Our computer model has provided picks against the spread for 10 games, including the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs playing the Charlotte 49ers at Fiserv Forum.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Gardner-Webb +9.5 vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Gardner-Webb by 5.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Charlotte (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Notre Dame -17.5 vs. North Dakota
- Matchup: North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Notre Dame by 30.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Notre Dame (-17.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Drexel -1.5 vs. Fairfield
- Matchup: Drexel Dragons at Fairfield Stags
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Drexel by 14.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Drexel (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Wake Forest -19.5 vs. Western Carolina
- Matchup: Western Carolina Catamounts at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Wake Forest by 30.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wake Forest (-19.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Bethune-Cookman +11.5 vs. Tulane
- Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Tulane by 1.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tulane (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Eastern Illinois +16.5 vs. DePaul
- Matchup: Eastern Illinois Panthers at DePaul Blue Demons
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: DePaul by 6.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: DePaul (-16.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Charleston Southern +26.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: Charleston Southern Buccaneers at LSU Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: LSU by 17.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: LSU (-26.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: Samford +15.5 vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: Samford Bulldogs at Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Michigan State by 6.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan State (-15.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Iowa -19.5 vs. Rider
- Matchup: Rider Broncs at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Iowa by 28.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iowa (-19.5)
- TV Channel: B1G+
ATS Pick: Marquette -2.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Marquette by 11.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marquette (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
