Published 11:24 pm Monday, November 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, November 19

The college basketball schedule on Tuesday is sure to please. Our computer model has provided picks against the spread for 10 games, including the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs playing the Charlotte 49ers at Fiserv Forum.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Gardner-Webb +9.5 vs. Charlotte

  • Matchup: Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 19
  • Computer Projection: Gardner-Webb by 5.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Charlotte (-9.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Notre Dame -17.5 vs. North Dakota

  • Matchup: North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 19
  • Computer Projection: Notre Dame by 30.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Notre Dame (-17.5)
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

ATS Pick: Drexel -1.5 vs. Fairfield

  • Matchup: Drexel Dragons at Fairfield Stags
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 19
  • Computer Projection: Drexel by 14.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Drexel (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Wake Forest -19.5 vs. Western Carolina

  • Matchup: Western Carolina Catamounts at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 19
  • Computer Projection: Wake Forest by 30.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Wake Forest (-19.5)
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Bethune-Cookman +11.5 vs. Tulane

  • Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Tulane Green Wave
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 19
  • Computer Projection: Tulane by 1.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tulane (-11.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Eastern Illinois +16.5 vs. DePaul

  • Matchup: Eastern Illinois Panthers at DePaul Blue Demons
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 19
  • Computer Projection: DePaul by 6.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: DePaul (-16.5)
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Charleston Southern +26.5 vs. LSU

  • Matchup: Charleston Southern Buccaneers at LSU Tigers
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 19
  • Computer Projection: LSU by 17.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: LSU (-26.5)
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

ATS Pick: Samford +15.5 vs. Michigan State

  • Matchup: Samford Bulldogs at Michigan State Spartans
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 19
  • Computer Projection: Michigan State by 6.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Michigan State (-15.5)
  • TV Channel: Peacock

ATS Pick: Iowa -19.5 vs. Rider

  • Matchup: Rider Broncs at Iowa Hawkeyes
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 19
  • Computer Projection: Iowa by 28.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Iowa (-19.5)
  • TV Channel: B1G+

ATS Pick: Marquette -2.5 vs. Purdue

  • Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Marquette Golden Eagles
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 19
  • Computer Projection: Marquette by 11.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Marquette (-2.5)
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

