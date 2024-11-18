Claiborne woman killed in pedestrian vs. vehicle accident Published 9:36 am Monday, November 18, 2024

A short time before 7:00 p.m. on Thursday first responders were on scene at a fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle accident on Highway 25E in Tazewell.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has determined in their preliminary investigation that 50-year-old Cynthia D. Milligan, an employee of Imperial Inn Motel, was standing in the turning lane of the highway. The operator of a 2007 Ford Taurus, 71-year-old David Stanley Rasnic of Tennessee, attempted to enter the turning lane to make a left turn and struck Ms. Milligan causing her death.

Mr. Rasnic was uninjured in the incident and no charges are pending.

Also responding to the scene were the Claiborne County EMS, Tazewell Police Department, and TNT Fire Department.