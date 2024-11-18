How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Monday, November 18

Published 9:19 am Monday, November 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC teams will take the court across two games on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the North Alabama Lions playing the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

Pacific Tigers at No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

North Alabama Lions at No. 5 Auburn Tigers

