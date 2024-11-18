How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Monday, November 18 Published 9:19 am Monday, November 18, 2024

SEC teams will take the court across two games on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the North Alabama Lions playing the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

Pacific Tigers at No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

North Alabama Lions at No. 5 Auburn Tigers

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

