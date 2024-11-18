How to Watch the Kings vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18 Published 12:45 am Monday, November 18, 2024

The Sacramento Kings (8-6) play the Atlanta Hawks (6-8) on November 18, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and FDSSE.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE

NBCS-CA, FDSSE

Kings Stats Insights

This season, the Kings have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.

In games Sacramento shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.

The Kings are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 13th.

The Kings record just 2.9 fewer points per game (117.5) than the Hawks allow (120.4).

Sacramento is 5-3 when scoring more than 120.4 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Kings have given up to their opponents (45.5%).

Atlanta has compiled a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.5% from the field.

The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 27th.

The Hawks put up an average of 116.6 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 114.1 the Kings allow.

When it scores more than 114.1 points, Atlanta is 6-4.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, the Kings put up 117.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.9 points per game in away games.

Defensively Sacramento has been better at home this season, giving up 111.4 points per game, compared to 116.7 in away games.

The Kings are averaging 12 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 6.4% points better than they’re averaging away from home (10.7 threes per game, 30% three-point percentage).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Hawks are putting up more points at home (116.9 per game) than on the road (116.3). And they are allowing less at home (120.1) than on the road (120.7).

At home Atlanta is conceding 120.1 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than it is on the road (120.7).

The Hawks pick up 1.2 fewer assists per game at home (28.1) than on the road (29.3).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Devin Carter Out Shoulder Malik Monk Out Ankle Domantas Sabonis Questionable Back DeMar DeRozan Questionable Back

Hawks Injuries