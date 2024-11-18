How to Watch the Kings vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published 12:45 am Monday, November 18, 2024
The Sacramento Kings (8-6) play the Atlanta Hawks (6-8) on November 18, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and FDSSE.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Kings Stats Insights
- This season, the Kings have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.
- In games Sacramento shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.
- The Kings are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 13th.
- The Kings record just 2.9 fewer points per game (117.5) than the Hawks allow (120.4).
- Sacramento is 5-3 when scoring more than 120.4 points.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks’ 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Kings have given up to their opponents (45.5%).
- Atlanta has compiled a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.5% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 27th.
- The Hawks put up an average of 116.6 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 114.1 the Kings allow.
- When it scores more than 114.1 points, Atlanta is 6-4.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, the Kings put up 117.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.9 points per game in away games.
- Defensively Sacramento has been better at home this season, giving up 111.4 points per game, compared to 116.7 in away games.
- The Kings are averaging 12 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 6.4% points better than they’re averaging away from home (10.7 threes per game, 30% three-point percentage).
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Hawks are putting up more points at home (116.9 per game) than on the road (116.3). And they are allowing less at home (120.1) than on the road (120.7).
- At home Atlanta is conceding 120.1 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than it is on the road (120.7).
- The Hawks pick up 1.2 fewer assists per game at home (28.1) than on the road (29.3).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Devin Carter
|Out
|Shoulder
|Malik Monk
|Out
|Ankle
|Domantas Sabonis
|Questionable
|Back
|DeMar DeRozan
|Questionable
|Back
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Kobe Bufkin
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|De’Andre Hunter
|Out
|Knee