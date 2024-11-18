How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, November 18 Published 12:16 am Monday, November 18, 2024

Top-25 teams will be in action in four games on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs taking on the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Pacific Tigers at No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

IUPUI Jaguars at No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama Lions at No. 5 Auburn Tigers

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Diego State Aztecs

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

