How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 19 Published 8:19 pm Monday, November 18, 2024

The Purdue Boilermakers versus the Marquette Golden Eagles is one of six games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that includes a ranked team in action.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 Cincinnati Bearcats at Northern Kentucky Norse

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida A&M Rattlers at No. 21 Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Lipscomb Bisons at No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

