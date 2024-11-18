How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 19
Published 8:19 pm Monday, November 18, 2024
The Purdue Boilermakers versus the Marquette Golden Eagles is one of six games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that includes a ranked team in action.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 18 Cincinnati Bearcats at Northern Kentucky Norse
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FanDuel Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Florida A&M Rattlers at No. 21 Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at No. 2 UConn Huskies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Lipscomb Bisons at No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
UNC Wilmington Seahawks at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
