How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 19
Published 5:19 pm Monday, November 18, 2024
Tuesday’s college basketball schedule includes three games featuring a ranked team in play. Among those games is the Oklahoma Sooners taking on the Wichita State Shockers.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at Wichita State Shockers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bowling Green Falcons at No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Alabama Lions at No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
