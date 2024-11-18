Kings vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 18 Published 4:39 am Monday, November 18, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks’ (6-8) injury report has four players listed heading into their Monday, November 18 game against the Sacramento Kings (8-6, also four injured players) at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Kings won on Saturday 121-117 against the Jazz. In the victory, De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 49 points.

The Hawks enter this matchup after a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday. Trae Young scored 29 points in the Hawks’ loss, leading the team.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devin Carter PG Out Shoulder Malik Monk SG Out Ankle 12.6 3 2.8 Domantas Sabonis C Questionable Back 20.2 12.5 6.6 DeMar DeRozan SG Questionable Back 22.9 4.1 4.1

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Hamstring 8 2 2 Kobe Bufkin SG Questionable Shoulder De’Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 19.3 5.3 1.7

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

Kings vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -4.5 235.5

