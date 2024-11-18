Kings vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 18
Published 4:39 am Monday, November 18, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks’ (6-8) injury report has four players listed heading into their Monday, November 18 game against the Sacramento Kings (8-6, also four injured players) at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Email newsletter signup
Their last time out, the Kings won on Saturday 121-117 against the Jazz. In the victory, De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 49 points.
The Hawks enter this matchup after a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday. Trae Young scored 29 points in the Hawks’ loss, leading the team.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Devin Carter
|PG
|Out
|Shoulder
|Malik Monk
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|12.6
|3
|2.8
|Domantas Sabonis
|C
|Questionable
|Back
|20.2
|12.5
|6.6
|DeMar DeRozan
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|22.9
|4.1
|4.1
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|8
|2
|2
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|De’Andre Hunter
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|19.3
|5.3
|1.7
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Kings vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Kings vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-4.5
|235.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.