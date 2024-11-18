Kings vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 18 Published 6:36 am Monday, November 18, 2024

The Sacramento Kings (8-6) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (6-8) as 4.5-point favorites on Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSE.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Kings 122 – Hawks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Kings (- 4.5)

Kings (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-9.2)

Kings (-9.2) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 234.3

The Kings (7-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 14.3% more often than the Hawks (5-9-0) this season.

Sacramento (5-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (62.5%) than Atlanta (2-3) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (40%).

Atlanta and its opponents have exceeded the total 78.6% of the time this season (11 out of 14). That’s more often than Sacramento and its opponents have (eight out of 14).

The Kings have a .700 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-3) this season, higher than the .429 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (3-4).

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings own a top-five offense this year, ranking fifth-best in the league with 117.5 points per game. At the other end, they rank 20th with 114.1 points allowed per contest.

Sacramento ranks third-best in the NBA by allowing only 41.8 rebounds per game. It ranks 19th in the league by averaging 43.2 rebounds per contest.

The Kings are averaging 24.6 dimes per game, which ranks them 22nd in the NBA in 2024-25.

So far this season, Sacramento is averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 14.4 turnovers per contest (11th-ranked).

The Kings have found it difficult to accumulate three-pointers, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 11.4 treys per game. They rank 25th with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this year.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are seventh in the NBA in points scored (116.6 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (120.4).

Atlanta collects 43.9 rebounds per game and concede 44.6 boards, ranking 13th and 20th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Hawks are fifth-best in the NBA in assists (28.6 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is fourth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.9 per game) but third-best in turnovers forced (16.2).

The Hawks make 12.3 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 18th and 20th, respectively, in the NBA.

