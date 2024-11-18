NBA Best Bets: Kings vs. Hawks Picks for November 18 Published 4:39 am Monday, November 18, 2024

The Sacramento Kings (8-6) face the Atlanta Hawks (6-8) as 4.5-point favorites on Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSE.

If you want to make an informed wager on Monday’s game, discover the best bets available below (based on our computer predictions).

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

Kings vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Kings (- 4.5)

Sacramento is 7-7-0 against the spread this year.

Atlanta has five wins in 14 games against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 4.5-point favorites or more, the Kings are 5-3.

The Hawks have two wins ATS (2-3) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.

Pick OU:

Under (235.5)





The Kings and their opponents have combined to score more than 235.5 points in six of 14 games this season.

Hawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 235.5 points in 10 of 14 outings.

Sacramento has an average point total of 228.9 in its matchups this year, 6.6 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta has a 231.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 4.2 more points than this game’s total.

The Kings are the fourth-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Hawks have scored the sixth-most points.

This matchup features the league’s 29th-ranked (Hawks) and 23rd-ranked (Kings) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-200)

The Kings have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won seven of those games.

The Hawks have been victorious in three of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Sacramento has a record of 6-2 when it’s favored by -200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

This year, Atlanta has won two of five games when listed as at least +165 or better on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 66.7% chance to win.

