November 18 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 4:27 am Monday, November 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

November 18 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

The NHL slate on Monday, which includes the Washington Capitals squaring off against the Utah Hockey Club, should provide some fireworks.

Coverage of all the NHL action on Monday is available to you, with the info provided below.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch November 18 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Columbus Blue Jackets @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Colorado Avalanche @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Edmonton Oilers @ Montreal Canadiens 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Anaheim Ducks @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Washington Capitals @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Detroit Red Wings @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

More How to Watch, DS

November 17 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 17 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 14 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 14 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup