Shelion “Chede” Ann Fugate, 75

Shelion “Chede” Ann Fugate, age 75, of Tazewell, TN was born on January 10, 1949 and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2024 after battling Parkinson’s Disease. She was saved at an early age and was a member of Wolfenbarger Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her:

Husband: Kinard Fugate

Parents: Juanita and Dennis Ramsey

Grandparents: Coy and Gertrude Ramsey & Pete and Martha Holt

Mother-in-Law: Opal Wooten

Father-in-Law: Carlos “Ranger” Wooten

Father-in-Law: Colby Fugate

She is survived by her:

Daughters: Sharon (Lee) Cox of Middlesboro, KY and Sandy Fugate of New Tazewell, TN

Son: Shannon (Kim Hurley) Fugate of Tazewell, TN

Grandchildren: Derek Fugate and Jared Cox

Bryce Shockley

Kailee Fugate & Brennan Fugate

Great Grandchild: Damon Fugate

Brothers: Wayland “Waddy” (Mildred) Ramsey of Tazewell, TN, Billy (Donna Smargiassi) Ramsey and Junior “Junebug” Ramsey both of Tazewell, TN

Sisters: Gail “Daybug” (Ric) Ashmore of Maryville, TN, Pat (Gary) Greene, Judy “Bunt” Keck and

Sue (David) Greer all of Tazewell, TN

Brother-in-Law: Rinard (Judy) Fugate of Tazewell, TN

As well as a host of nieces and nephews.

She worked retail in her early years and worked with Walmart for several years as a cashier and worked in the garden center which she loved.

A special thank you to the Claiborne County Health and Rehab staff that took such good care of our mother.

The family will receive friends on Monday November 18, 2024 from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday November 19, 2024 at 1 PM in the Gibson-Johnson Cemetery in Ewing, VA.

Rev. Jerry “Turtle” Ramsey officiating with Rev. Ryan Martin reading the obituary. Special music provided by Storm Ramsey and Beverly Ramsey.

Serving as pallbearers will be Wayland Ramsey, Billy Ramsey, Junior Ramsey, Shannon Fugate, David Greer and Ric Ashmore.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements