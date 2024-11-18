Tennessee vs. UTEP Nov. 23 Tickets & Start Time Published 4:35 am Monday, November 18, 2024

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers and UTEP Miners will clash on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee vs. UTEP game info

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Tennessee vs. UTEP statistical matchup

Tennessee UTEP 455.2 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.1 (114th) 289.7 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.7 (80th) 226.8 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.7 (99th) 228.4 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.4 (87th) 13 (54th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (82nd) 16 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (43rd)

Tennessee leaders

In 10 games for the Volunteers, Dylan Sampson has racked up 1,230 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

Sampson has made an impact in the passing game, reeling in 15 balls on 20 targets for 110 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 10 games, Nico Iamaleava has thrown for 2,035 yards (203.5 yards per game) to go along with 11 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.6%.

When he’s not moving the ball through the air, Iamaleava has scrambled for 239 yards (23.9 yards per game) and one touchdown in 10 games.

As part of the Volunteers’ offense, Dont’e Thornton has grabbed 20 balls on 26 targets for 505 yards and four touchdowns.

UTEP leaders

Skyler Locklear has nine TD passes and five interceptions in nine games, completing 67% of his throws for 1,356 yards (150.7 per game).

On the ground, Locklear has scored two touchdowns and picked up 161 yards.

Kenny Odom has 37 receptions for 662 yards (66.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 10 games.

Jevon Jackson has rushed for 650 yards (65 per game) and two touchdowns in 10 games.

Jackson also has 14 receptions for 93 yards and two TDs.

