Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, November 18 Published 3:11 am Monday, November 18, 2024

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the San Diego State Aztecs take the court for one of four games on the college basketball slate on Monday that feature a ranked team. For picks against the spread, check out the rest of this article below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Pacific Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arkansas 76, Pacific 56

Arkansas 76, Pacific 56 Projected Favorite: Arkansas by 20.4 points

Arkansas by 20.4 points Pick ATS: Pacific (+24.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones vs. IUPUI Jaguars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 83, IU Indianapolis 63

Iowa State 83, IU Indianapolis 63 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 20.8 points

Iowa State by 20.8 points Pick ATS: IUPUI (+35.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 5 Auburn Tigers vs. North Alabama Lions

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 84, North Alabama 65

Auburn 84, North Alabama 65 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 19.4 points

Auburn by 19.4 points Pick ATS: North Alabama (+27.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Diego State Aztecs vs. No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 81, San Diego State 62

Gonzaga 81, San Diego State 62 Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 18.9 points

Gonzaga by 18.9 points Pick ATS: Gonzaga (-11.5)

Key Facts

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Viejas Arena

Viejas Arena TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

