Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, November 19
Published 11:13 pm Monday, November 18, 2024
Top-25 teams will hit the court in six games on Tuesday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Purdue Boilermakers playing the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. See the article below for picks against the spread.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Northern Kentucky Norse vs. No. 18 Cincinnati Bearcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 77, Northern Kentucky 59
- Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 18.1 points
- Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-14.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Highland Heights, Kentucky
- Venue: Truist Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 21 Florida Gators vs. Florida A&M Rattlers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 94, Florida A&M 64
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 29.4 points
- Pick ATS: Florida A&M (+35.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 2 UConn Huskies vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UConn 77, Texas A&M-Commerce 71
- Projected Favorite: UConn by 5.6 points
- Pick ATS: Texas A&M-Commerce (+36.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Storrs, Connecticut
- Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Fox Sports 1
No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Lipscomb Bisons
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 90, Lipscomb 63
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 26.6 points
- Pick ATS: Kentucky (-20.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 92, UNC Wilmington 71
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 21.7 points
- Pick ATS: UNC Wilmington (+22.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 82, Purdue 71
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 11.2 points
- Pick ATS: Marquette (-2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.