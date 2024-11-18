Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, November 19 Published 11:13 pm Monday, November 18, 2024

Top-25 teams will hit the court in six games on Tuesday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Purdue Boilermakers playing the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. See the article below for picks against the spread.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Northern Kentucky Norse vs. No. 18 Cincinnati Bearcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 77, Northern Kentucky 59

Cincinnati 77, Northern Kentucky 59 Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 18.1 points

Cincinnati by 18.1 points Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-14.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky Venue: Truist Arena

Truist Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 21 Florida Gators vs. Florida A&M Rattlers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 94, Florida A&M 64

Florida 94, Florida A&M 64 Projected Favorite: Florida by 29.4 points

Florida by 29.4 points Pick ATS: Florida A&M (+35.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 2 UConn Huskies vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UConn 77, Texas A&M-Commerce 71

UConn 77, Texas A&M-Commerce 71 Projected Favorite: UConn by 5.6 points

UConn by 5.6 points Pick ATS: Texas A&M-Commerce (+36.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Fox Sports 1

No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Lipscomb Bisons

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 90, Lipscomb 63

Kentucky 90, Lipscomb 63 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 26.6 points

Kentucky by 26.6 points Pick ATS: Kentucky (-20.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 92, UNC Wilmington 71

Kansas 92, UNC Wilmington 71 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 21.7 points

Kansas by 21.7 points Pick ATS: UNC Wilmington (+22.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 82, Purdue 71

Marquette 82, Purdue 71 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 11.2 points

Marquette by 11.2 points Pick ATS: Marquette (-2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.