Tractor parade draws crowd to Main Street Tazewell
Published 10:13 am Monday, November 18, 2024
One of the lighted tractors in Saturday evening’s parade.
Before the big tractors made their way down Main Street, children had their own mini tractor parade.
Father Christmas waved to the crowd as he passed by during Saturday's parade.
Cedar Grove Baptist Church provided free face-painting during A Claiborne County Christmas.
Jaelyn & Taylor Pressnell perform during Saturday's event.
Jackson Bledsoe sings on the stage across from the Courthouse before Saturday's Tractor Parade.
The Grinch was on hand, spreading his version of Christmas cheer.
Bundren Farms had their Aussiedoodle and Pyredoodle puppies for folks to pet and pose for picture with.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were set up in front of the Chamber of Commerce.
Several vendors were set up along Main Street so people could shop for crafts and toys.
Another of the lighted tractors makes it way along the parade route.
The parade crowd was treated to their very own snow shower courtesy of one of the floats in the lighted tractor parade.
A Claiborne County Christmas drew a large crowd to Main Street Tazewell on Saturday. There was live music, food and craft vendors, and more for kids to enjoy. The day was capped off by a lighted tractor parade honoring our local farmers.