Tractor parade draws crowd to Main Street Tazewell Published 10:13 am Monday, November 18, 2024

A Claiborne County Christmas drew a large crowd to Main Street Tazewell on Saturday. There was live music, food and craft vendors, and more for kids to enjoy. The day was capped off by a lighted tractor parade honoring our local farmers.