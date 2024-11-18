Tractor parade draws crowd to Main Street Tazewell

Published 10:13 am Monday, November 18, 2024

By Jay Compton

A Claiborne County Christmas drew a large crowd to Main Street Tazewell on Saturday. There was live music, food and craft vendors, and more for kids to enjoy. The day was capped off by a lighted tractor parade honoring our local farmers.

