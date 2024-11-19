Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, November 20
Published 11:23 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024
The UTEP Miners versus the UCSB Gauchos is a game to watch on the Wednesday college basketball slate that features plenty of compelling matchups. If you’re looking for picks against the spread, our computer model is high on 10 games, including that one.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: UCSB -7.5 vs. UTEP
- Matchup: UTEP Miners at UCSB Gauchos
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: UCSB by 64.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCSB (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Murray State -21.5 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Matchup: Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Murray State Racers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: Murray State by 47.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Murray State (-21.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Mount St. Mary’s +12.5 vs. Georgetown
- Matchup: Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at Georgetown Hoyas
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: Mount St. Mary’s by 6.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgetown (-12.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Illinois +8.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: Illinois by 10.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama (-8.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: South Dakota -1.5 vs. Western Michigan
- Matchup: South Dakota Coyotes at Western Michigan Broncos
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: South Dakota by 16.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Dakota (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Austin Peay -1.5 vs. Morehead State
- Matchup: Austin Peay Governors at Morehead State Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: Austin Peay by 14.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Austin Peay (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: South Dakota State -6.5 vs. Southern Miss
- Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: South Dakota State by 18.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Dakota State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
ATS Pick: Elon +1.5 vs. Northern Illinois
- Matchup: Elon Phoenix at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: Elon by 10.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Illinois (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Merrimack +18.5 vs. Rutgers
- Matchup: Merrimack Warriors at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: Rutgers by 7.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Rutgers (-18.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: UC Davis +14.5 vs. Grand Canyon
- Matchup: UC Davis Aggies at Grand Canyon Antelopes
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: Grand Canyon by 3.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Grand Canyon (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
