Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

In Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will face the Houston Texans, who have the sixth-ranked pass defense in the league (188.3 yards conceded per game).

Should Ridley be someone that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game against the Texans? Prior to making that decision, here’s a look at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 25.4 9 5 84 2 Week 11 @Vikings 9.8 6 4 58 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ranked 103rd overall in the NFL and 24th at his position, Ridley has accumulated 79.3 fantasy points (7.9 per game) so far in 2024.

Ridley has accumulated 215 yards receiving, on 14 catches (23 targets), with two touchdowns and an average of 11.2 fantasy points (33.5 total) in his past three games.

Ridley has averaged 10.1 fantasy points (50.3 total) in his past five games. He has 400 yards receiving, on 27 catches (47 targets), and two touchdowns.

In his best game of the season, Calvin Ridley finished with 20.7 fantasy points — four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 2 versus the New York Jets.

In Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, Ridley posted a season-low 0.9 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, nine yards, on three targets.

