Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will face the Houston Texans and their sixth-ranked passing defense (188.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming matchup versus the Texans this week, should Okonkwo be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the stats and trends below.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 2.8

2.8 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3.9 4 2 19 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

With 23.2 fantasy points (2.3 per game) in 2024, Okonkwo ranks 281st overall in the league and 39th at his position.

Okonkwo has picked up 71 yards receiving, on six catches (nine targets), with zero touchdowns and 7.1 fantasy points (2.4 per game) in his past three games.

Okonkwo has accumulated 135 yards receiving, on 12 catches (18 targets), with zero touchdowns and 11.5 fantasy points (2.3 per game) in his past five games.

Chigoziem Okonkwo accumulated 7.5 fantasy points — two catches, 15 yards and one touchdown — in Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears, his best game of the season.

In Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, Okonkwo put up a season-low -0.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets.

