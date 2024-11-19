Claiborne hosts basketball jamboree Published 9:00 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

By Allen Earl

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Claiborne High School hosted their annual basketball jamboree last week with teams from Cumberland Gap, Grainger and Washburn participating.

The first game featured the Cumberland Gap girls versus Grainger in varsity competition. Grainger won 35-19. The second game featured the same teams but in junior varsity play. Cumberland Gap won that one 7-6. Claiborne then played Washburn in varsity girls’ action and fell 20-18. The Lady Bulldogs JV team then played Grainger and fell 6-1.

The competitions were next, and Bulldog Cole Holt won in the boys’ three-point shooting, Grainger’s Addison Hayes won in the girls three-point shooting and Bulldog Drew Epperson defended his title in the slam dunk competition.

Cumberland Gap battled Grainger in a varsity boy’s game and the Panthers won 28-25 and then won the JV game 13-11. Claiborne battled Washburn in varsity action and fell by three, 29-26. The two junior varsity teams played the final game of the night and Claiborne slid by the Pirates winning 6-3. The JV games were 10-minutes long and the varsity games were two, eight-minute quarters.