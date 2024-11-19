Claiborne Medical Center earns 7th straight ‘A’ grade in patient safety Published 10:00 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Claiborne Medical Center has earned an ‘A’ hospital safety grade for Fall 2024 from The Leapfrog Group, marking the seventh consecutive ‘A’ grade the hospital has received.

The Leapfrog Group collects and reports data related to safety, quality, and other aspects of hospitals’ performance. Leapfrog assigns safety grades based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“I want to congratulate our Claiborne team on again achieving an ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group, and their focus on quality patient care,” said Gordon Lintz, president and chief administrative officer of Claiborne Medical Center. “At Claiborne Medical Center, we treat our patients like our families, and our patients rely on us to provide excellent patient care.”

Email newsletter signup

“I am thrilled that all nine of our acute-care hospitals received an ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group for patient safety. That sends a very strong signal to the community and the patients we serve that we care about their safety,” said Jim VanderSteeg, president and chief executive officer of Covenant Health. “I’m very proud of everyone who works at Covenant Health for helping us achieve that score. That took an incredible dedication and effort on the part of our physicians, caregivers, leaders and board.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the spring and fall.

“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade is a significant accomplishment for Claiborne Medical Center,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It reflects enormous dedication to your patients and their families, and your whole community should be proud. I extend my congratulations to Claiborne Medical Center, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for their tireless efforts to put patients first.”

Claiborne Medical Center is a member of Covenant Health, and each of the healthcare organization’s nine acute-care hospitals throughout East Tennessee received an ‘A’ grade for Fall 2024. Other Covenant Health hospitals earning ‘A’ safety grades are Cumberland Medical Center, Crossville; Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Lenoir City; Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville; LeConte Medical Center, Sevierville; Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge; Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, Morristown; Roane Medical Center, Harriman; and Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.

To see details about the safety grades and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.