College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 19

Published 3:44 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 19

The Lipscomb Bisons versus the Kentucky Wildcats is one of many strong options on Tuesday in SEC action. To assist you, we’re providing picks against the spread!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Florida A&M +35.5 vs. Florida

  • Matchup: Florida A&M Rattlers at Florida Gators
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 28.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Florida -35.5
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 19
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Alabama A&M +25.5 vs. Georgia

  • Matchup: Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 24.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Georgia -25.5
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 19
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Kentucky -20.5 vs. Lipscomb

  • Matchup: Lipscomb Bisons at Kentucky Wildcats
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 27.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Kentucky -20.5
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 19
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Charleston Southern +26.5 vs. LSU

  • Matchup: Charleston Southern Buccaneers at LSU Tigers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 19.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: LSU -26.5
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 19
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, November 19

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, November 19

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Tuesday, November 19

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, November 19

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 19

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 19

Kings vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 18

Kings vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 18

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup