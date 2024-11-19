Hawks vs. Pelicans Tickets Available – Monday, Dec. 2 Published 5:45 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-10), on Monday, December 2, 2024 at State Farm Arena, take on the Atlanta Hawks (7-8). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info & Tickets

Date: Monday, December 2, 2024

Monday, December 2, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Pelicans 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Pelicans 116.1 Points Avg. 104.6 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 46.7% Field Goal % 43.8% 35.1% Three Point % 34.7%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 22.6 points, four rebounds and 11.6 assists per game for the Hawks.

Jalen Johnson is responsible for 19.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, hitting 3.1 per game.

Dyson Daniels records 3.4 steals per game. Johnson collects 1.1 blocks an outing.

Pelicans’ Top Players

The Pelicans go-to guy, Brandon Ingram, leads active Pelicans players in both scoring (23.6 points per game) and assists (5.4 assists per game).

This season, Yves Missi has a statline that includes 6.9 points, 1.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Ingram hits 2.5 treys per game.

The Pelicans’ defensive effort gets a boost from Jose Alvarado (1.5 steals per game) and Missi (1.1 blocks per game).

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/22 Bulls – Away – 11/25 Mavericks – Home – 11/27 Cavaliers – Away – 11/29 Cavaliers – Home – 11/30 Hornets – Away – 12/2 Pelicans – Home – 12/4 Bucks – Away – 12/6 Lakers – Home – 12/8 Nuggets – Home – 12/19 Spurs – Away – 12/21 Grizzlies – Home –

Pelicans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/22 Warriors – Home – 11/25 Pacers – Away – 11/27 Raptors – Home – 11/29 Grizzlies – Away – 12/1 Knicks – Away – 12/2 Hawks – Away – 12/5 Suns – Home – 12/7 Thunder – Home – 12/8 Spurs – Away – 12/19 Rockets – Away – 12/21 Knicks – Home –

