How to Pick the Predators vs. Kraken Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 20 Published 12:36 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Seeking best bets for the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? You’ve come to the right spot. In the article below, we provide our picks and predictions to help you make smart betting decisions for this matchup.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Predators vs. Kraken Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Wednesday’s over/under of 6 goals nine times.

There have been eight Seattle games with over 6 goals this season.

The Predators score 2.42 goals per game, compared to the Kraken’s average of 2.84, adding up to 0.7 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.

This game’s over/under is 0.1 less than the 6.1 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -134

The Predators have gone 6-6 this season when favored on the moneyline.

When playing with moneyline odds of -134 or shorter, Nashville is 4-4 (winning 50.0% of the time).

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Predators have a 57.3% chance to win.

Kraken Moneyline: +114

In 12 games as the underdog on the moneyline, Seattle has pulled off the upset three times.

The Kraken have three wins in games when their odds are +114 or longer on the moneyline (in nine opportunities).

Seattle has a 46.7% implied probability to win this matchup.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Seattle 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

A leading offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has recorded 15 points.

Roman Josi has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.

Ryan O’Reilly has created 11 points for Nashville in 19 games this season, netting a goal on 10% of his shots and putting up three goals and eight assists.

Across 15 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 5-8-2. During those games, he’s allowed 38 goals while recording 401 saves.

Kraken Points Leaders

Jared McCann’s nine goals and 12 assists in 19 games give him 21 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Brandon Montour is pivotal for Seattle’s offense with 11 total points (0.6 per game), including four goals and seven assists through 18 games.

Seattle’s Jordan Eberle has 11 points (six goals, five assists) this season.

Joey Daccord has a .918 save percentage (10th-best in the league), with 336 total saves, while conceding 30 goals (2.5 goals against average). He has put up an 8-3-1 record between the posts for Seattle this season.

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/14/2024 Oilers L 3-2 Away +151 11/15/2024 Flames L 2-0 Away -125 11/17/2024 Canucks W 5-3 Away -119 11/20/2024 Kraken – Away -134 11/23/2024 Jets – Home – 11/25/2024 Devils – Away – 11/27/2024 Flyers – Home –

Kraken’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/14/2024 Blackhawks W 3-1 Home -160 11/16/2024 Islanders W 3-2 Home -111 11/17/2024 Rangers L 2-0 Home +157 11/20/2024 Predators – Home +114 11/23/2024 Kings – Away – 11/25/2024 Ducks – Away – 11/27/2024 Ducks – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Seattle Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Max Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.