How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 20
Published 8:24 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024
The South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Clemson Tigers is one of seven games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule that includes an SEC team in play.
Today’s SEC Games
Tarleton State Texans at No. 4 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
Hampton Pirates at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Mercer Bears at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Saint Louis Billikens at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Tulane Green Wave at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
