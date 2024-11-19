How to Watch the NBA Today, November 20
Published 11:16 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Today’s NBA lineup features eight contests, including the Portland Trail Blazers versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.
How to watch all the action in the NBA today is included here.
Watch the NBA Today – November 20
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: ESPN, CHSN, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
