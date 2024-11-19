How to Watch the NBA Today, November 20 Published 11:16 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Today’s NBA lineup features eight contests, including the Portland Trail Blazers versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

How to watch all the action in the NBA today is included here.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – November 20

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN, CHSN, and FDSWI

ESPN, CHSN, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOH

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSIN

SCHN and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and FDSSE

NBCS-PH+ and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: KATU and FDSOK

KATU and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

NBCS-BA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSFL

FDSSC and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.