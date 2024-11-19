How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 20

Published 5:19 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Wednesday’s college basketball schedule includes eight games with a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the Clemson Tigers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Tarleton State Texans at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2

No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones at Northern Iowa Panthers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Bobcats

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at No. 2 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SNY

Milwaukee Panthers at No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats

Tulane Green Wave at No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

