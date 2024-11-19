How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 20
Published 5:19 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Wednesday’s college basketball schedule includes eight games with a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the Clemson Tigers.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Tarleton State Texans at No. 4 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at No. 2 UConn Huskies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SNY
Milwaukee Panthers at No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane Green Wave at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
