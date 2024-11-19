Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Quarterback Mason Rudolph is looking at a matchup versus the sixth-ranked passing defense in the league (188.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Rudolph’s game versus the Texans this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we break down his relevant fantasy statistics.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 0.2

0.2 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Dolphins 3.4 9-for-17 85 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.9 25-for-40 215 1 1 5 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 19.5 22-for-38 266 1 2 4 29 1 Week 9 @Patriots 17.5 20-for-33 240 2 1 4 19 0

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Rudolph has 50.3 fantasy points (12.6 per game) — 36th at his position, 183rd in the NFL.

In his past three games, Rudolph has accumulated 46.9 fantasy points (15.6 per game). He is 67-of-111 for 721 yards, with four touchdowns and four interceptions and has rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries with one TD.

In Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, Mason Rudolph put up a season-high 19.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 22-of-38 (57.9%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, Rudolph put up a season-low 3.4 fantasy points, with these numbers: 9-of-17 (52.9%), 85 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

