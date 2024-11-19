NFL Week 12 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

Published 11:17 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

NFL Week 12 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

Looking for the best wager among all 13 NFL games in Week 12? Our pick, in terms of the point spreads, is Steelers -3.5. But continue reading, because we have lots more suggestions, and that could lead to parlay opportunities.

Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week. BetMGM has all the information you need to begin betting on the NFL.

Best Week 12 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Email newsletter signup

ARI-SEA | SF-GB | PHI-LAR | BAL-LAC | PIT-CLE

Pick: Cardinals -1 vs. Seahawks

  • Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Cardinals -1
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Date: Nov. 24
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Packers -2.5 vs. 49ers

  • Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 9.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Packers -2.5
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Date: Nov. 24
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Eagles -3 vs. Rams

  • Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 3.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Eagles -3
  • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Date: Nov. 24
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chargers +3 vs. Ravens

  • Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 2.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Ravens -3
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Date: Nov. 25
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers -3.5 vs. Browns

  • Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 16.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Steelers -3.5
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Date: Nov. 21
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Best Week 12 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 50.5 – Lions vs. Colts

Under 50.5 – Ravens vs. Chargers

Under 47.5 – 49ers vs. Packers

Under 48.5 – Eagles vs. Rams

Under 47.5 – Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Warriors vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20

How to Watch the Warriors vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Wednesday, November 20

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 20

NFL Week 12 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

NFL Week 12 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Seattle Kraken on TV or Streaming Live - November 20

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Seattle Kraken on TV or Streaming Live – November 20

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup