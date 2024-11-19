NFL Week 12 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks Published 11:17 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Looking for the best wager among all 13 NFL games in Week 12? Our pick, in terms of the point spreads, is Steelers -3.5. But continue reading, because we have lots more suggestions, and that could lead to parlay opportunities.

Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week.

Best Week 12 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

ARI-SEA | SF-GB | PHI-LAR | BAL-LAC | PIT-CLE

Pick: Cardinals -1 vs. Seahawks

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 3.1 points

Cardinals by 3.1 points Spread: Cardinals -1

Cardinals -1 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Packers -2.5 vs. 49ers

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 9.3 points

Packers by 9.3 points Spread: Packers -2.5

Packers -2.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Eagles -3 vs. Rams

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 3.5 points

Eagles by 3.5 points Spread: Eagles -3

Eagles -3 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Chargers +3 vs. Ravens

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 2.3 points

Chargers by 2.3 points Spread: Ravens -3

Ravens -3 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 25

Nov. 25 TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Steelers -3.5 vs. Browns

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 16.4 points

Steelers by 16.4 points Spread: Steelers -3.5

Steelers -3.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 21

Nov. 21 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Best Week 12 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 50.5 – Lions vs. Colts

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts

Projected Total: 47.7 points

47.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 50.5 – Ravens vs. Chargers

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

Projected Total: 45.8 points

45.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 25

Nov. 25 TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 47.5 – 49ers vs. Packers

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

Projected Total: 46.8 points

46.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 48.5 – Eagles vs. Rams

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Projected Total: 44.5 points

44.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 47.5 – Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Projected Total: 46.3 points

46.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

