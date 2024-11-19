NFL Week 12 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions
Published 11:28 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024
After studying the 13 matchups on the Week 12 slate in the NFL, our best against-the-spread suggestion is Cardinals -1. For more suggestions, which could lead to parlay possibilities, scroll down.
NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 12
Jump to Matchup:
ARI-SEA | SF-GB | PHI-LAR | BAL-LAC | PIT-CLE | MIN-CHI | TB-NYG | DEN-LV | NE-MIA | DET-IND | TEN-HOU | DAL-WAS | KC-CAR
Pick: Cardinals -1 vs. Seahawks
- Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Cardinals -1
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 24
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Packers -2.5 vs. 49ers
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 9.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Packers -2.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 24
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Eagles -3 vs. Rams
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 3.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -3
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 24
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chargers +3 vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 2.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -3
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 25
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Steelers -3.5 vs. Browns
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 16.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Steelers -3.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 21
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vikings -3.5 vs. Bears
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 10.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Vikings -3.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 24
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Buccaneers -5.5 vs. Giants
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants
- Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 11.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Buccaneers -5.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 24
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Broncos -5.5 vs. Raiders
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 11.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Broncos -5.5
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 24
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Patriots +7 vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
- Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 5.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Dolphins -7
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 24
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Lions -7.5 vs. Colts
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 12.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -7.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 24
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texans -8.5 vs. Titans
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 16.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Texans -8.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 24
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Commanders -10.5 vs. Cowboys
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 18.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Commanders -10.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 24
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chiefs -11 vs. Panthers
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 20.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -11
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 24
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
