Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine faces a matchup versus the sixth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (188.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Westbrook-Ikhine be someone that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game against the Texans? Prior to making that choice, here’s a look at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 4.7

4.7 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 19.7 6 2 117 1

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine has 55.6 fantasy points (7.9 per game), 50th at his position and 162nd in the NFL.

Across his past three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has 10 receptions on 15 targets, for 198 yards, and has picked up 10.6 fantasy points on average (31.8 in all).

Westbrook-Ikhine has picked up 48.7 fantasy points (9.7 per game) in his past five games. He has 247 yards receiving, on 14 catches (23 targets), and four touchdowns.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine picked up 17.7 fantasy points — two catches, 117 yards and one touchdown — last week against the Minnesota Vikings, his best game of the season.

Westbrook-Ikhine accumulated 3.1 fantasy points — three catches, 31 yards, on three targets — in Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, which was his worst game of the season.

Add Westbrook-Ikhine to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!