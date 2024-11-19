November 19 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:28 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tuesday’s NHL lineup features top teams in action. Among those contests is the Florida Panthers taking on the Winnipeg Jets.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Tuesday, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch November 19 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Tampa Bay Lightning @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Rangers @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.