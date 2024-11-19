Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today – November 20
Published 10:42 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Entering a matchup with the Seattle Kraken (9-9-1), the Nashville Predators (6-10-3) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 20 at Climate Pledge Arena.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Vince Dunn
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jordan Eberle
|RW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 46 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 29th in the league.
- Nashville has given up 61 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL action in goals against.
- Their -15 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.
Kraken Season Insights
- The Kraken have 54 goals this season (2.8 per game), 17th in the league.
- Seattle concedes 2.9 goals per game (55 total), which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- They have the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at -1.
Predators vs. Kraken Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-131)
|Kraken (+111)
|6
