Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today – November 20 Published 10:42 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Entering a matchup with the Seattle Kraken (9-9-1), the Nashville Predators (6-10-3) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 20 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Vince Dunn D Out Upper Body Jordan Eberle RW Questionable Lower Body

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 46 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 29th in the league.

Nashville has given up 61 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL action in goals against.

Their -15 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken have 54 goals this season (2.8 per game), 17th in the league.

Seattle concedes 2.9 goals per game (55 total), which ranks 14th in the NHL.

They have the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at -1.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-131) Kraken (+111) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.