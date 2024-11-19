Sheriff’s Department conducting death investigation after Monday shooting Published 10:15 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

A short time before 7:30 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2024, Claiborne County Dispatch received a call from a woman in regard to a Tower Road shooting. The woman stated she had been shot.

WRIL reports that once on scene Claiborne deputies determined that Sean Bobbitt had shot his wife Jeanette Bobbitt and then turned the gun on himself.

Claiborne Sheriff Bob Brooks said that Jeanette suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder. She was treated at a local hospital. Sean Bobbitt was pronounced deceased on scene.

Also responding was Claiborne EMS and Claiborne Rescue Squad. The Claiborne County Medical Examiner was also contacted.