Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, November 20

Published 11:11 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ranked teams are on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule for four games, including the Illinois Fighting Illini playing the Alabama Crimson Tide. Check out the piece below for picks against the spread.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Southern Jaguars

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 87, Southern 64
  • Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 23.0 points
  • Pick ATS: Southern (+26.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Reed Arena
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+
  • Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Merrimack Warriors

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Rutgers 70, Merrimack 62
  • Projected Favorite: Rutgers by 7.8 points
  • Pick ATS: Merrimack (+18.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
  • Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Live Stream: Peacock

No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Long Beach State Beach

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 91, Long Beach State 60
  • Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 30.9 points
  • Pick ATS: Long Beach State (+33.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Spokane, Washington
  • Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Illinois 82, Alabama 72
  • Projected Favorite: Illinois by 10.1 points
  • Pick ATS: Illinois (+8.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Birmingham, Alabama
  • Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

