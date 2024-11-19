Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, November 20 Published 11:11 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Ranked teams are on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule for four games, including the Illinois Fighting Illini playing the Alabama Crimson Tide. Check out the piece below for picks against the spread.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Southern Jaguars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 87, Southern 64

Texas A&M 87, Southern 64 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 23.0 points

Texas A&M by 23.0 points Pick ATS: Southern (+26.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Texas A&M-Southern spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Merrimack Warriors

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Rutgers 70, Merrimack 62

Rutgers 70, Merrimack 62 Projected Favorite: Rutgers by 7.8 points

Rutgers by 7.8 points Pick ATS: Merrimack (+18.5)

Bet on the Rutgers-Merrimack spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena

Jersey Mike’s Arena TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Long Beach State Beach

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 91, Long Beach State 60

Gonzaga 91, Long Beach State 60 Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 30.9 points

Gonzaga by 30.9 points Pick ATS: Long Beach State (+33.5)

Bet on the Gonzaga-Long Beach State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 82, Alabama 72

Illinois 82, Alabama 72 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 10.1 points

Illinois by 10.1 points Pick ATS: Illinois (+8.5)

Bet on the Alabama-Illinois spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.