Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears will be up against the ninth-ranked tun defense of the Houston Texans (108.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Should Spears be a player that you insert into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Texans? Before making that call, here’s a glimpse at the stats and trends you need to know.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Spears has 30.9 fantasy points (4.4 per game) — 59th at his position, 251st in the league.

Looking at his past three games, Spears has averaged 2.9 fantasy points (8.6 total). He has rushed for 74 yards on 16 carries, with zero touchdowns, and has 12 yards receiving on five catches (six targets).

Spears has averaged 4.9 fantasy points (accumulating 24.6 total) in his past five games. He has 33 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown, plus 66 receiving yards on 11 catches (12 targets).

In Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, Tyjae Spears put up a season-high 9.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD.

Spears picked up 0.8 fantasy points — 3 carries, 0 yards — last week against the Minnesota Vikings, which was his worst game of the season.

