Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Boyd will be up against the sixth-ranked pass defense of the Houston Texans (188.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Boyd worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we dive into his upcoming matchup against the Texans.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 4.4 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.3 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 5.4 3 2 34 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

Ranked 288th overall in the league and 102nd at his position, Boyd has accumulated 22.1 fantasy points (2.5 per game) so far in 2024.

Over his past three games, Boyd has five receptions on nine targets, for 48 yards, and has picked up 1.7 fantasy points on average (5.1 in all).

In his past five games, Boyd has averaged 2.3 fantasy points (11.3 total). He has 110 receiving yards on 13 catches (17 targets) and zero touchdowns.

In Week 7 versus the Buffalo Bills, Tyler Boyd posted a season-high 4.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: five receptions, 43 yards.

Boyd accumulated 0.3 fantasy points — zero receptions, zero yards, on targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 9 versus the New England Patriots.

