Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Quarterback Will Levis has a matchup versus the sixth-ranked pass defense in the league (188.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, when his Tennessee Titans play the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Levis’ game against the Texans this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we break down his relevant fantasy numbers.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0 Week 10 @Chargers 19.1 18-for-23 175 2 0 5 41 0 Week 11 @Vikings 15.6 17-for-31 295 1 1 7 18 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

Ranked 118th overall in the NFL and 31st at his position, Levis has accumulated 73.3 fantasy points (10.5 per game) so far in 2024.

Levis has connected on 51 of 81 passes for 565 yards, throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions, and has run for 74 yards on 15 carries in his past three games. He has picked up 42 fantasy points (14 per game) in that time.

Levis has connected on 80 of 119 passes for 850 yards, throwing for six touchdowns with five interceptions, and has run for 91 yards on 20 carries in his past five games. He has picked up 55.1 fantasy points (11.0 per game) in that span.

Will Levis picked up 19.1 fantasy points — 18-of-23 (78.3%), 175 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 41 yards — in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers, his best game of the season.

Levis accumulated -0.5 fantasy points — 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT — in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, which was his worst game of the season.

