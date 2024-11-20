Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20
Published 5:39 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, meet the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Predators-Kraken matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 19 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -4, and is averaging 20:57 on the ice.
- He has had at least one point in six games, and has six points in all.
- Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.
- Skjei averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.1%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet five times this season in games with a set points prop (17 opportunities).
- He has registered a point in six of his 19 games this season.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Kraken Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Kraken are conceding 55 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in league play.
- The team’s -1 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
- The Kraken have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Skjei vs. Kraken
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|19
|Games
|1
|6
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|1
|4
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.