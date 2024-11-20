Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20

Published 5:39 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game - November 20

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, meet the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Predators-Kraken matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 19 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -4, and is averaging 20:57 on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in six games, and has six points in all.
  • Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Skjei averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.1%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet five times this season in games with a set points prop (17 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in six of his 19 games this season.

Kraken Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Kraken are conceding 55 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in league play.
  • The team’s -1 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Kraken have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Kraken

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Seattle
19 Games 1
6 Points 1
2 Goals 1
4 Assists 0

