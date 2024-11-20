Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20 Published 5:39 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, meet the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Predators-Kraken matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Skjei Prop Insights

In 19 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -4, and is averaging 20:57 on the ice.

He has had at least one point in six games, and has six points in all.

Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.

Skjei averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.1%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet five times this season in games with a set points prop (17 opportunities).

He has registered a point in six of his 19 games this season.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Kraken Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Kraken are conceding 55 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in league play.

The team’s -1 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

The Kraken have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Kraken

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Seattle 19 Games 1 6 Points 1 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.