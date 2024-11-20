Burkhart represents Claiborne County at Transfr’s XR Futures Event Published 10:14 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

From an early age, children are asked, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” The answer will be something to which the child has been exposed. Perhaps, it will be the career of dad or mom. Maybe, it will be something the child has viewed on television or the internet; because as Loretta Swit is quoted as saying, “You only know what you know.”

With the vast array of career opportunities available, the Claiborne County School System wants to ensure students are aware of and exposed to a multitude of possibilities. As part of their career exploration program, middle school students are having an opportunity to use virtual reality career simulations to attempt various careers.

Claiborne County was recognized by the Transfr company for their use of virtual reality in career exploration. Career and Technical Education Director Daniel Satterfield, CTE instructor Brad Burkhart, and middle school student Addison Burkhart represented Claiborne County at Transfr’s XR Futures Event in New York City on October 21-23, 2024. Addison, a seventh grader at H. Y. Livesay Middle School was the featured student at the event.

To an audience of business leaders from all walks of industry, Addison shared her experience with Transfr’s VR career exploration. She explained how it has opened her eyes to many occupational avenues that would otherwise be undiscovered in a traditional classroom setting. She also had an opportunity to test new technology yet to reach the market. As the only student featured at the conference, Addison exhibited tremendous courage and poise in speaking with these adults who are influential in their respective fields.

Claiborne County is proud of Addison Burkhart and the career exploration happening for students around the county.