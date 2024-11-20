Claiborne Schools honored with Best Appreciation Program Award for East Tennessee Published 10:16 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Claiborne County School System was recently recognized for its outstanding commitment to employee appreciation, receiving the prestigious Best Appreciation Program Award for East Tennessee. The honor was presented by Utrust at a statewide meeting in Nashville. Dr. Meredith Arnold, Superintendent of Claiborne County Schools, and Sharon Tolliver, System Coordinator for the Appreciation Program accepted the award presented by Dr. Dan Tollett, Utrust Administrator. The accolade included a $100 grant for each school in the county.

“Claiborne County has truly set the standard in making its employees feel valued and appreciated,” remarked Dr. Dan Tollett, Utrust Administrator. “Under the leadership of System Coordinator Sharon Tolliver, the district has excelled in engaging students and schools in recognizing and celebrating the contributions of their staff.”

Arnold expressed her gratitude, saying, “This program has been a game-changer for our schools. It creates meaningful opportunities for everyone to show gratitude in extraordinary ways. We deeply value every employee in our district and are committed to treating each one like family. Their hard work and dedication play a critical role in making our schools safe, nurturing environments where children can thrive,” she added. “We’re proud to show them just how much they mean to us.”

Sharon Tolliver highlighted the program’s dual impact, stating, “While it’s crucial to show appreciation to our employees, we also believe in teaching our students the importance of expressing gratitude. Each of our schools has a student-led A-Team (‘A’ for Appreciation) that organizes special appreciation events for different employee groups. Additionally, a G-Force (‘G’ for Gratitude) works to foster a culture of gratitude throughout the school community. We also appreciate the adults who provide leadership for this program. Each of our schools has a school coordinator and a staff team that ensures the program runs smoothly and effectively.”

Utrust, a statewide organization, sponsors the School Employee Appreciation Program, which encourages students to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of school staff who make a difference in their lives. Beyond promoting employee appreciation, Utrust supports excellence in employee relations and administers unemployment compensation for local school boards across Tennessee.

Over the past eight years, Utrust has awarded $8 million in mini-grants, funding crucial projects that fall outside traditional school budgets.