Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20
Published 5:39 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken meet at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Forsberg interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 19 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:52 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -3.
- Forsberg has 15 points overall, with at least one point in 12 different games.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and four assists.
- He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.
- In four of the 19 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 19 games, he has 15 points, with three multi-point games.
Kraken Defensive Insights
- The Kraken rank 12th in goals against, giving up 55 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL play.
- The team’s -1 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
- The Kraken have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Kraken
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|19
|Games
|1
|15
|Points
|1
|8
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|1
