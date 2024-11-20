Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20 Published 5:39 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken meet at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Forsberg interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 19 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:52 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -3.

Forsberg has 15 points overall, with at least one point in 12 different games.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and four assists.

He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

In four of the 19 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 19 games, he has 15 points, with three multi-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

The Kraken rank 12th in goals against, giving up 55 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL play.

The team’s -1 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

The Kraken have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Kraken

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Seattle 19 Games 1 15 Points 1 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

