Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20
Published 5:39 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken face off on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props against the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -255)
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 19 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:19 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -6.
- Nyquist has accumulated at least one point in seven games, with nine points in total.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.
- In seven of the 19 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has registered a point in seven games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Kraken Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Kraken are conceding 55 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.
- With a goal differential of -1, the team is 13th in the league.
- The Kraken have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Kraken
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|19
|Games
|1
|9
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
