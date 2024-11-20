Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20

Published 5:39 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game - November 20

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken face off on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props against the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -255)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 19 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:19 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -6.
  • Nyquist has accumulated at least one point in seven games, with nine points in total.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.
  • In seven of the 19 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has registered a point in seven games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Kraken Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Kraken are conceding 55 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.
  • With a goal differential of -1, the team is 13th in the league.
  • The Kraken have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Kraken

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Seattle
19 Games 1
9 Points 0
6 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game - November 20

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game - November 20

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game - November 20

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game - November 20

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup