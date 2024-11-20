Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20 Published 5:39 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken face off on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props against the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -255)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 19 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:19 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -6.

Nyquist has accumulated at least one point in seven games, with nine points in total.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.

In seven of the 19 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has registered a point in seven games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Kraken are conceding 55 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.

With a goal differential of -1, the team is 13th in the league.

The Kraken have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Kraken

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Seattle 19 Games 1 9 Points 0 6 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

