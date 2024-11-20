How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 20 Published 9:17 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

SEC teams will be in action in two games on Wednesday in college basketball action. That includes the Illinois Fighting Illini playing the Alabama Crimson Tide at Legacy Arena at BJCC.

Today’s SEC Games

Southern Jaguars at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

