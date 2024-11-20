How to Watch the NBA Today, November 21
Published 11:16 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024
The Orlando Magic against the Los Angeles Lakers is one of four compelling options on today’s NBA slate.
We have what you need in terms of how to watch today’s NBA action right here. Check out the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – November 21
Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
