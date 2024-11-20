How to Watch the Warriors vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20 Published 12:45 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The Golden State Warriors (10-3) hope to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (7-8) on November 20, 2024.

Warriors vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSE

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Golden State is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at second.

The Warriors average only 0.1 more points per game (119.6) than the Hawks allow (119.5).

Golden State is 8-0 when scoring more than 119.5 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (43.5%).

Atlanta is 7-6 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

The Hawks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at third.

The Hawks put up an average of 116.1 points per game, six more points than the 110.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 110.1 points.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

The Warriors are scoring 115 points per game this year at home, which is 7.5 fewer points than they’re averaging in road games (122.5).

When playing at home, Golden State is surrendering 2.7 fewer points per game (108.4) than in away games (111.1).

The Warriors are sinking 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than they’re averaging away from home (16.4, 39.7%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, averaging 116.9 points per game, compared to 115.3 away. But they’re not as good defensively, giving up 120.1 points per game at home, and 118.9 on the road.

At home, Atlanta allows 120.1 points per game. Away, it allows 118.9.

This season the Hawks are averaging fewer assists at home (28.1 per game) than on the road (30).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kyle Anderson Questionable Neck Kevon Looney Questionable Illness Stephen Curry Questionable Knee De’Anthony Melton Out Acl

Hawks Injuries